Deputies release surveillance images from robbery at James Island pharmacy

VIDEO: Deputies searching for man who robbed James Island pharmacy
By Kaitlin Stansell and Patrick Phillips | March 8, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT - Updated March 9 at 11:18 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images Monday morning in connection with a robbery at a James Island pharmacy.

The crime happened just after 6 p.m. at the Walgreens on Folly Road Sunday night, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio.

Charleston County deputies are searching for a man who walked into a James Island pharmacy Sunday night and demanded pills.

Antonio said the man did not show a firearm but did get away with an undisclosed number of pills.

He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and held his hands in his pocket as if he were pointing a firearm, but no firearm was visible, Antonio said.

