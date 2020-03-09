Deputies release surveillance images from robbery at James Island pharmacy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images Monday morning in connection with a robbery at a James Island pharmacy.
The crime happened just after 6 p.m. at the Walgreens on Folly Road Sunday night, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio.
Charleston County deputies are searching for a man who walked into a James Island pharmacy Sunday night and demanded pills.
Antonio said the man did not show a firearm but did get away with an undisclosed number of pills.
He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and held his hands in his pocket as if he were pointing a firearm, but no firearm was visible, Antonio said.
