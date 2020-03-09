Dorchester County to vote on new library at Ft. Dorchester High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County officials are set to present their plan to build a new $6-7 million library on high school property that will serve both students and the public.
That presentation is scheduled during Monday’s Dorchester District 2 board meeting.
The proposed library will be 1,200 square feet, and a completely new building. Although plans have not been finalized, officials with the school say moving the library to a new space will leave room for new classrooms in Fort Dorchester High School. DD2 officials say they will begin looking to architects to see how they can maximize this new space, since over crowing is already an issue.
The library at Dorchester High School will be the first of four the county plans to build. It is all part of a $30 million bond referendum the county approved last November.
Dorchester District 2 board members will vote on the plan for the library at Monday's meeting.
If the proposal is approved, county council members say they will begin finalizing funding, and could break ground on the project as soon as this summer.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Adult Learning Center, at 1325A Boonehill Rd. E in Summerville.
