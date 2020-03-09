Early-morning shooting in Coosaw Creek subdivision leaves 2 wounded

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning that sent a man and a juvenile to the hospital.
North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said police found one victim at an Ashley Phosphate Road gas station and the second victim, an 18-year-old man, went to Trident Hospital for treatment.
There conditions were not immediately available.
Police responded at approximately 1:32 a.m. to the Coosaw Creek subdivision to investigate a report of shots fired. Police found an unoccupied 1998 Toyota Camry with no tag and multiple bullet holes near the playground, the incident report states. The rear passenger windows were shattered on both sides, the report states.
Police are working to get information on a description of the gunmen, Deckard said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
