ETSU faces Wofford in SoCon finals

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford is set to face East Tennessee State in the Championship of the SoCon tourney. In the regular season, East Tennessee State won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 26, when the Buccaneers shot 42.6 percent from the field and went 7 for 17 from 3-point territory on their way to a six-point victory.