FIRST ALERT: All eastbound lanes of I-26 closed near Summerville exit

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An accident has closed all eastbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 199, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
All lanes were blocked shortly before 7:30 a.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the incident was reported at approximately 7:03 a.m.
For alternate routes, drivers can take Highway 78 to get onto I-26 at the University Boulevard exit or take State Road to Highway 52.
Authorities have not given an estimate as to how long it will take for the roadway to be cleared.
There have been no reported injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
