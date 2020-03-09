Groups risk jail time to supply sterile needles to drug users

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The opioid epidemic in South Carolina has revealed new concerns about two other concurrent public heath crises fueled by unsafe injection drug use.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Palmetto State is at high risk for HIV and Hepatitis C outbreaks.
Harm reduction providers and other healthcare experts have suggested Syringe Service Programs could address the transmission of these viruses. However, state law forbids these programs from providing sterile needles and access to safe disposal methods for used syringes.
That hasn’t stopped harm reduction groups in South Carolina from risking their own freedom to provide critical resources and care for those suffering from substance use disorders.
It’s unlawful to manufacture, possess, sell or deliver paraphernalia, which would include hypodermic needles and syringes. State law also prohibits anyone from providing instructions for how to use the “paraphernalia,” and only registered pharmacists or veterinarians can sell hypodermic needles and syringes.
“There is risk associated with what we do. In my client base alone, I’ve had in the last year around 60 overdose reversals, a few people that are currently in treatment programs, and about three people that have asked for Hepatitis C treatment referrals…you’re saving someone’s life,” Heather Brooks said. “There are 60 people still breathing, 120 parents that haven’t buried their children. There’s no risk that’s too great for me to continue to make sure that progress is made.”
Brooks is a member of Fly Safe Charleston, one of only four needle exchange providers in South Carolina associated with the North American Syringe Exchange Network.
Fly Safe Charleston is operated out of members’ vehicles, by word of mouth or social media. The organization also responds to inquiries through a phone number listed on a Facebook page and Facebook messenger.
Brooks said Fly Safe’s main form of distribution is peer to peer, handing out kits to known clients who then share them with other people in the community. The kits contain sterile syringes and Naloxone, the generic version of the opioid reversal drug known as Narcan. Clients are also provided with alcohol swabs, tourniquets, condoms, toothbrushes and toothpaste, and biohazard sharps containers. However, the bigger mission is to build a provide a bridge between people and the help they need when they want it, according to Fly Safe’s mission statement.
“When you work in harm reduction there are certain things that you can expect. You can expect that disease is going to be prevented, that overdoses will be reversed, and that people often seek treatment,” Brooks said. “So many of my clients being like, it’s just great to have somebody to talk to. I have no one that understands me, and to just be able to be someone there to listen, to be a comfort for someone. We found ourselves not only being advocates for people in their struggle, but also being a friend to someone in their struggle and being willing to fight alongside them through such a brutal disease.”
Brooks knows the reality of that disease all too well. She lost her partner a year and a half ago to complications related to unsafe injection drug use.
“My partner had developed sepsis as the result of using unsterile supplies,” Brooks described. “He didn’t even know he had an infection. By the time it was caught, he was already septic, and the disease had taken a toll on his heart.”
Brooks said she found support and purpose in her work to prevent overdoses and the spread of disease and offer a people a way out of addiction.
“The data has shown that people who participate in Syringe Service Programs are five times more likely to enter treatment programs,” Brooks said. “I don’t think that’s exclusively because of the resources available. I think that has to do with the way people are treated, with integrity. You’re not calling somebody a junkie, telling them their choices are going to kill them. What you are saying is I’m willing to meet you right where you are and love you, no conditions. That I think plays such a part in people’s decisions to get clean.”
HIV and HCV are highly contagious blood-borne pathogens, and even microscopic amounts of blood remaining on a used syringe can pass the viruses to other users.
According to the South Carolina Institute of Medicine and Public Health, HIV can survive in a used syringe for up to 42 days and HCV can survive for up to two months.
“Rather than increasing crime or drug use, SSPs improve public safety by facilitating treatment and by taking contaminated syringes and needles off the streets,” the IMPH report stated.
Neighboring states like North Carolina and Georgia have already legalized SSPs, and South Carolina is currently on the cusp of its own legislation.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services requested a determination of need from the CDC to confirm South Carolina’s high-risk for HIV and HCV outbreaks. The determination would allow the Palmetto State to access federal funds to address the opioid epidemic and the viral infections associated with it. However, that money cannot be accessed until state law is changed.
Sen. Marlon Kimpson, who represents Charleston and Dorchester counites, pre-filed a bill in Dec. 2019 that would create a state syringe service program. Kimpson’s “South Carolina Harm Reduction Act” would allow DHEC to establish and administer a syringe services program and develop policies and procedures for program employees and participants. At a minimum, the program would offer participants the disposal of used needles, access to sterile syringes, educational materials on overdose and drug abuse prevention, opioid antidotes, and substance abuse or mental health referrals. As of Jan. 2020, the bill has been referred to the committee on medical affairs.
Meanwhile, Charleston is set to be the location of a conference organized by the National Alliance of State and Territorial AIDS Directors. NASTAD touts itself as a leading non-partisan, non-profit association that represents public health officials who administer HIV and hepatitis programs in the US and around the world.
The conference will be held on March 10 and March 11 at the Hyatt House Charleston. Attendees can expect to hear about the benefits and challenges associated with SSPs.
