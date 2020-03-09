Knowing the different symptoms of coronavirus, flu and allergies

(KWQC/WIS) - While the globe focuses in on the new coronavorus, also known as COVID-19, there are still concerns over the flu and even allergies as spring approaches.
This season alone, the CDC reports at least 20,000 deaths have been attributed to influenza.
Meanwhile, more coronavirus cases are being reported across the country, and here in South Carolina.
Between the flu, coronavirus and allergies, do you know the different symptoms?
Allergy symptoms:
The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology reports that the following are symptoms of allergies.
- runny nose, stuffy nose and sneezing
- wheezing, shortness of breath
- cough
- rashes
- fatigue
- headache
- nausea and vomiting
- fever
Flu symptoms:
The CDC reports that influenza (flu) can cause mild to severe illness and at times can lead to death. The following are symptoms of the flu.
- fever, or feeling feverish/chills
- cough
- sore throat
- runny or stuffy nose
- muscle or body aches
- headaches
- fatigue (tiredness)
- some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults
COVID-19 symptoms:
The CDC reports the following are symptoms of COVID-19.
- Cough
- Fever
- Shortness of breath
- May appear 2-14 days after exposure
Anyone who believes they are showing symptoms of coronavirus is urged to call their healthcare provider.
The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) has launched a FREE online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Log onto www.musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
