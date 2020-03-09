McMaster, health officials to hold news briefing on S.C. novel coronavirus cases

The fourth new case is a man from Spartanburg County with no known connection to any of the other presumptive positive cases. He is not hospitalized and is currently isolated at home. Officials say he had recently traveled to Italy. Lucio Siano, CEO of Ritrama Inc., in Spartanburg County, said one of his employees tested positive for COVID-19. The employee, Siano said, is an Italian citizen who visited Italy recently. That man is believed to be the same man listed as the Spartanburg County case, although DHEC has not yet confirmed that the Spartanburg patient works for Ritrama.