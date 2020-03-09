No jail time for man accused of firing into crowd

Steven Allen Crapps (Source: Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 9, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT - Updated March 9 at 1:50 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of shooting into a crowd at Isle of Palms restaurant will serve no jail time after a plea deal.

Investigators say Steven Allen Crapps fired towards a group of people standing in front of the Windjammer back in July 2017.

No one was hurt.

Crapps pleaded guilty to breach of peace and a weapons charge. The judge sentenced him to five years in jail but suspended that sentence.

Crapps will now serve five years of probation.

