Police locate vehicle of ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for murder of former Conway officer
Police are searching for Eric Faulk (right) who is accused of killing retired Conway police officer James Cochran (left). (Source: Latimer Funeral Home/HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | March 9, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT - Updated March 9 at 2:29 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The vehicle of the suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a former Conway police officer has been located, according to Horry County police.

The deadly shooting happened at a home on Long Branch Road on March 5.

The victim was identified as 65-year-old James Odell Cochran, who was an officer with the Conway Police Department for nearly 40 years.

Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 22, of Conway, is wanted for Cochran’s murder.

Following the shooting, police said Faulk may be driving a 2004 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado with SC tag FFL-471.

It was not immediately known where Faulk’s vehicle was located.

Anyone with information about Faulk’s whereabouts is asked to call Horry County police at 843-248-1520. He is considered armed and dangerous.

