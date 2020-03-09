6 presumed, 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health confirms that a total of six cases are awaiting confirmatory testing for COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control.
GDPH says that one is from Fulton County, one is from Cherokee County, and two are from Cobb County. None of the cases are connected. All of those awaiting results are hospitalized.
As of Sunday night, there are five confirmed cases of the virus in Georgia.
Some steps are below that will help to reduce your risk of coming into contact with COVID-19.
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
