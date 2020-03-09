Report: Georgetown Co. man arrested for stabbing brother during altercation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown County man was arrested after authorities said he stabbed his brother.
Zachary Ogden, 26, has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
He was taken into custody Sunday in the Food Lion parking lot in the Pawleys Island community after he fled the scene of the altercation, according to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Public Information Officer Jason Lesley said Ogden’s brother, Kevin, was treated for knife wounds at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital. He was then transferred to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.