SC House prepares to debate state’s $10 billion budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The South Carolina House is getting ready to consider the state's $10 billion budget.
House members will come back for a rare Monday session to take up routine matters before starting the main part of the debate Tuesday.
The spending plan includes $213 million to give a $3,000 a year raise for every teacher. It also includes $128 million set aside so every South Carolina tax filer would get a $100 rebate, and another $100 million to pave and repair rural roads.
Democratic Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter of Orangeburg is expected to fight for higher raises for state employees and against a plan to only give them to workers picked by state agency leaders.
The S.C. House Ways and Means Committee voted unanimously on Feb. 20 to send their $10 billion budget proposal to the House floor.
Republican Rep. Murrell Smith, the chairman of the committee, said the budget plan headed to the House floor has many of the proposals Gov. Henry McMaster submitted to the General Assembly in his Executive Budget.
The proposal from the House Ways and Means Committee would set aside about $38 million for state law enforcement raises and recruitment. Another $100 million in one-time money would go to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to make safety improvements to their facilities.
S.C. Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said some of that one-time money would be used for a new locking system, control rooms, cross fencing and razor wire.
The House Ways and Means Committee also added $100 million to fix rural roads in South Carolina.
