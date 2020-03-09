SCDOT: Permit required for Berlin G. Myers Parkway extension expected to be granted in summer

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berlin G. Myers extension project in Summerville has been in the works for years.
On Monday, state transportation officials provided an update on the project at the Charleston Area Transportation Study Policy Committee meeting.
When completed, the project will connect Berlin G. Myers Parkway to Boone Hill Road to help alleviate traffic on Main Street also known as Highway 17.
Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring says the project is necessary to help with traffic.
“That project will start at Carolina Avenue, and that’ll be an overpass to go over Bacon’s Bridge Road and that will continue down to Sawmill Branch Canal and it will come out on 17A South over past Summerville High School,” Waring said.
The assistant program manager for the South Carolina Department of Transportation Lyle Lee said they are expecting to have the permits secured by summer of 2020. The permits are needed to begin construction.
"This project has a long history going back to the late 1970s and this is the third phase so this project is very vital to the community and to the area," Lee said. "During our last public hearing we had a lot of support for this project."
Lee says SCDOT is working to secure those permits from the Army Corp of Engineers. They are working to make sure the project won't negatively impact flooding in the area before they are granted. State officials say it's part of the reason why the project has been at a standstill for so long.
"They are signing off on things that we are going to do whether they are going to improve flooding or lessen the severity of any flooding, it certainly isn't going to make it any worse, they wouldn't let us do the project," Lee said.
Lee also says they are in the process of negotiating the purchase of additional property they will need to construct the road.
"We are working as hard as we can to get this to a letting and their is light at the end of the tunnel this project has been around for long time," Lee said.
The third phase of the project was originally planned to begin in 2016 and be completed last year.
The project is expected to cost $118 million. It is funded by the Dorchester County one-cent sales tax and the State Infrastructure Bank.
Waring says he is confident the project will remain on this new timeline based on what he’s being told. He says he will meet with the Army Corp of Engineers next week for more updates.
"Traffic just gets on main street, the traffic is backed up to where you almost can't travel," Waring said. "The Berlin Myers Parkway completion, which is the last leg, will allow traffic to get off of Main Street and go completely through town."
The project also includes intersection improvements and the construction of seven new bridge structures and reconstruction of shared use pathways along the Sawmill Branch.
