Spring-like weather to take over this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will slowly move off the East Coast over the next couple of days allowing for a big warm-up across the Southeastern United States. Temperatures will be warming over the next couple of days with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by Wednesday. A weak cold front will head our way tomorrow and Wednesday increasing our clouds and bringing in the slight chance of a shower. This front will likely stay to our northwest leaving us on the mild side of the front through at least Saturday. There is some uncertainty over the possibility of a slight cool down this weekend.