Spring Temps Continue Into Tuesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you like warm weather you’ve picked the right week to be in the Lowcountry! High pressure off the coast will pump in spring-like temperatures for Tuesday and into the end of the week. Look for a lot of sunshine mixing with a few clouds and highs each day in the mid to upper 70′s. A cold front will move south into the weekend bringing slightly cooler weather our way then. We will keep a slight chance of a pop-up shower in the forecast each day, otherwise, enjoy the mild temperatures!
TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds, Mild, 20% chance, HIGH: 76
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild, 30% chance, HIGH: 77
THURSDAY: Variable Cloudiness, 30% chance, HIGH: 76
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds, Mild, 30% chance, HIGH: 76
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, 20% chance, HIGH: 67
Bill Walsh, Chief Meteorologist - TWITTER/INSTAGRAM: @billwalshtv FACEBOOK: Bill Walsh-LIVE5NEWS
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.