Spring Temps Continue Into Tuesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you like warm weather you’ve picked the right week to be in the Lowcountry! High pressure off the coast will pump in spring-like temperatures for Tuesday and into the end of the week. Look for a lot of sunshine mixing with a few clouds and highs each day in the mid to upper 70′s. A cold front will move south into the weekend bringing slightly cooler weather our way then. We will keep a slight chance of a pop-up shower in the forecast each day, otherwise, enjoy the mild temperatures!