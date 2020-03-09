Want to take a cruise? Officials post warnings for passengers amid coronavirus outbreak

Want to take a cruise? Officials post warnings for passengers amid coronavirus outbreak
Some 21 people onboard a cruise ship that stopped in Hawaii in late February have tested positive for coronavirus. (Source: Affiliate)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 8, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT - Updated March 8 at 10:31 PM

(WBTV) - The U.s Department of State – Bureau of Consular Affairs put out a warning about people who are planning trips on cruise ships.

The notice advises travelers “with underlying health conditions" to not travel by cruise ships.

Currently, the death toll for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) has reached 21 in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the risk infection of coronavirus in a cruise ship environment increases.

Many countries have implemented a strict screening procedure that has denied port entry rights to shots and prevented passengers from disembarking.

A cruise ship with 21 coronavirus cases is expected to dock in California on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.