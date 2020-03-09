3 wounded in overnight Dorchester County shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital overnight Monday.
The shooting happened overnight on Cady Drive in Summerville area, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson said.
There was no immediate word on the victims’ conditions or descriptions of anyone believed to be involved.
Carson said it was an active investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
