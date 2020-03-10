Ashley River drawbridge expected to be closed Tuesday night, Wednesday

Traffic on US-17 NB at Wesley Drive (US-171) will be rerouted to US-61 and to merge onto SR-61 (Fielding Connector), then to the James Island Connector EB to Lockwood Blvd NB to regain access to US-17 NB. Traffic on St. Andrews off-ramp to US-17 NB will be directed to stay on the Fielding Connector to the James Island Connector EB to Lockwood Blvd NB to regain access to US-17 NB.