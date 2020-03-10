Ashley River drawbridge expected to be closed Tuesday night, Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say there will be a temporary closure of the Route US-17 Northbound Ashley River drawbridge.
DBi Services of Charleston announced that the drawbridge will be closed for bridge maintenance from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Message Boards and detour signage will be present to direct motorists to the alternate detour routes,” DBI officials said."CPD off-duty police officers will be present at each road closure location."
During the bridge closures, barriers will be placed across the approach roadway of the Ashley drawbridge.
Officials released the following information on detours:
Traffic on US-17 NB at Wesley Drive (US-171) will be rerouted to US-61 and to merge onto SR-61 (Fielding Connector), then to the James Island Connector EB to Lockwood Blvd NB to regain access to US-17 NB. Traffic on St. Andrews off-ramp to US-17 NB will be directed to stay on the Fielding Connector to the James Island Connector EB to Lockwood Blvd NB to regain access to US-17 NB.
Traffic on Folly Road NB at Albemarle Drive will be rerouted to the James Island Connector EB to Lockwood Blvd NB to regain access to US-17 NB.
Traffic on Folly Road NB, in the vicinity of the James Island Connector intersection, will be rerouted onto the James Island Connector EB to Lockwood Blvd NB to regain access to US-17 NB.
The temporary bridge closures are necessary for performing bridge maintenance. If further lane restrictions are required the public will be notified.
