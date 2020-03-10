Berkeley Co. school board reviews proposed transportation plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board is set to hear about the proposed transportation schedule for next school year.
The presentation follows a $50,000 transportation study the district paid for to figure out how to best align bus routes with school schedules.
The effort is meant to address the county’s growing population of students.
Transportation leaders said in December that the district was experiencing delays in getting children to class and back home that sometimes ranged from 30 minutes to an hour.
The district has also faced bus driver shortages and inconsistent bus routes.
Consultants have suggested changing school start times to address the delays, but officials said not every school will see changes.
The proposed plan will be presented Tuesday night at Westview Elementary in Goose Creek at 7:30 p.m.
