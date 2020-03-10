Berkeley Co. School District could spend $2.1 million on expansion into Carnes Crossroads

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A proposed plan for the Berkeley County School District to spend $2.1 million in the Carnes Crossroads Development will be presented to school board members Tuesday night.
In January, the board approved a “memorandum of understanding” with the developer of Carnes Crossroads, requiring builders to pay impact fees directly to the school district.
The move was an attempt to address the area’s explosive growth. Nearby schools in Cane Bay are already overcrowded.
District leaders have said the revenue from the impact fees would pay for a new school within the Carnes Crossroads development.
Board documents did not say what the $2.1 million would pay for, but the money is set to come from the district’s capital funds and legal settlement funds.
The proposal will be presented Tuesday night at Westview Elementary in Goose Creek at 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.