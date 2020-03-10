Charleston to make final decision on downtown construction hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction hours will soon be limited to certain days and weeks if Charleston City Council approves a final reading of a new noise ordinance Tuesday night.
The city’s current noise ordinance calls for quiet time after 11 p.m. across the city. But there is no specific regulation for construction noise.
But new rules could limit construction to between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays. It would ban all construction noise on Sundays.
Since the last City Council meeting, council members added a couple of new exceptions, including allowing construction noise on city holidays and when companies need to pour wet concrete since the outside temperature is important for that process.
An exception already spelled out in the ordinance considers a project’s timely completion being in the public interest such as the building of schools, hospitals and affordable housing.
City leaders say the plan is designed to improve the quality of life and protect livability in residential neighborhoods.
If council members adopt the new plan, enforcement would begin on June 10.
