City of Charleston providing update on coronavirus preparations

• While the city has no legal authority over cruise ship landings or departures at the state ports authority, emergency management has been in close contact with the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and been assured that these agencies are monitoring cruise ships arriving in the Port of Charleston and have the responsibility to take appropriate steps with regard to public safety. They receive detailed passenger and crew member information, including full travel histories, prior to all ships’ arrivals in Charleston and are actively monitoring for potential coronavirus exposures.