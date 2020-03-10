College of Charleston will test online, remote learning capabilities as Coronavirus precaution

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston is testing its online learning capabilities as a precautionary measure to prepare for any potential emergency closure related to the Coronavirus.
While no positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported on the college’s campus or within its student body, Thursday’s classes will be held exclusively online for students.
In-person classes will be suspended from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on March 12, however there are some exceptions for previously scheduled exams, fieldwork and lab work.
The college is also working on a website for students with resources for learning remotely.
The college’s president said students should not panic, but he urged them to continue to practice good hygiene and avoid large crowds and other circumstances that could put them at risk for infection.
“We, at this point, are just trying to test the system to see how prepared we are,” President Andrew Hsu said. “We don’t expect 100 percent success on Thursday. The goal is we will have the spring break to work out all the challenges so that we will be prepared once spring break is over.”
Spring break for the College of Charleston is set for March 15 through March 21.
Hsu said this unprecedented test speaks to the uncertainly surrounding the Coronavirus and any extended emergency closure that may be necessary.
The library and all student services (e.g., residence halls, dining facilities, student support services) will remain on their normal operating schedules, according to an email from Hsu to students. All staff will report for a regular workday. All campus events and activities will take place as scheduled, the email stated.
“I apologize for any inconvenience this exercise may cause, but we must be prepared to maintain the academic progress of our students while also ensuring the health and safety of our campus community,” Hsu said.
Meanwhile, the college has canceled its spring break study abroad programs and MBA study abroad programs, which were scheduled for April 2020, including one in Italy.
Summer programs that were set to take place in China, Italy, and South Korea have also been canceled. Those countries are currently under a CDC Level 3 Travel Advisory.
Students that were participating in two current study abroad programs in South Carolina have either already returned to the United States or have been advised to return to the U.S.
Two CofC students are currently studying in Japan, and the host university there will teach courses online only from March 2 to March 13 and has canceled all field trips during this period, according to the college’s website.
In Italy, about two dozen students that were participating in study abroad and exchange programs were also told to return. College officials said most either have returned or are in the process of returning at this time.
