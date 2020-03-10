Colleton Co. deputies charge two suspected thieves following standoff

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies have charged two suspected thieves following a standoff in the Midlands.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office charged Hardee Baldwin and Sheena Dilauro with first-degree burglary. Baldwin is also charged with grand larceny.
The duo’s arrest stems from a stolen weapons and vehicle investigation with the sheriff’s office who contacted SLED for assistance.
SLED then identified a vehicle, which matched CCSO’s description, at a home in York County.
“The Department of Homeland Security, SLED SWAT, York County SWAT and Tega Cay Police Officers ensued in a standoff which lasted several hours,” the sheriff’s office said."The suspects eventually surrendered to authorities without harm."
Both suspects were transported to the Colleton County Detention Center where they were denied bond on the burglary charges. Baldwin received a $15,000 surety bond in regards to Grand Larceny.
Their charges are connected to an incident on March 2 when CCSO deputies responded to Hope Plantation for a report of stolen firearms and a stolen motor vehicle.
An investigation showed that someone took 10 firearms worth $10,000, five boxes of ammunition and a 2005 GMC Sierra.
A report states that on two separate occasions, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description.
“Both initiations resulted in a short vehicle pursuit,” CCSO officials said."The operator of the stolen vehicle accelerated at high rates of speed evading authorities. Colleton County deputies discontinued both pursuits due to severe weather conditions."
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.