Deputies arrest 11 in Georgetown County warrant sweep

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies announced 11 people were arrested Monday on a total of 21 outstanding warrants.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office worked with agents of the 15th Judicial Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and officers with Georgetown Police in the roundup, Sheriff Carter Weaver said.
The following people were arrested, according to sheriff’s spokesman Jason Leslie:
- Melissa Moya-Cevon, 39, of Georgetown, General Sessions bench warrant;
- Marquise Lamont Green, 43, of Georgetown, three General Sessions bench warrants and two drug charges;
- Douglas McArthur Green, 50, of Murrells Inlet, two General Sessions bench warrants;
- Kelton Jamal Tyvanel Grant, 22, of Georgetown, Family Court bench warrant;
- George Edward Smalls, 40, of Pawleys Island, General Sessions bench warrant and charges of arson and insurance fraud;
- Latonya Denise Green, 41, of Georgetown, General Sessions bench warrant;
- Amar Giovanni Myers, 21, of Georgetown, Assault and Battery, 3rd degree;
- Brian David Johnson, 37, of Georgetown, General Sessions bench warrant;
- Altonio Omar Brooks, 39, of Myrtle Beach, four drug charges;
- Kevin Lee Cooper, 45, of Georgetown, Assault and Battery 3rd degree;
- Brandy Carla Matthews, 34, of Hemingway, Petty Larceny.
They were being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending bond hearings.
