Deputies searching for missing Pawleys Island man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Pawleys Island man.
Authorities are looking for 84-year-old Jimmy McCants who has been missing since noon on Monday.
The sheriff’s office describes McCants as 6′2," 145 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
“He told his wife he was running some errands,” GCSO officials said."His silver Ford Explorer was found parked between the bridges on U.S. Highway 17 north of Georgetown around 6 p.m. Units are searching the area."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.