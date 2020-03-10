Deputies warn of scam involving fake cashier’s checks

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about scammers handing out fraudulent cashier's checks.
The checks are made out to the recipient and come inside UPS Express envelopes, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.
“Inside with the checks is a slip of paper that states you must text a specific number and ask for the specific person,” the post states.
The scammers claim this is for security purposes and required to cash the check. But deputies say it’s a scam.
Luckily, deputies say, the would-be victim learned from their bank these checks were fraudulent.
Anyone who receives such a check should immediately contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.
