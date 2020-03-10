Deputies: Woman attempted to steal car with kids inside then assaulted officer at jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say an inmate attacked a jail officer after her arrest for trying to steal someone’s car with children inside.
Cia Chase is facing several charges including two counts of kidnapping and assault of a correctional officer.
Her charges stem from an incident Sunday night when Chase was involved in an accident. A report states that Chase’s children were in the car at the time of the accident.
Investigators say a woman who witnessed the accident pulled up and checked to make sure everyone was okay.
Deputies say when that witness got out of her car, Chase got inside the witness’ car and tried to steal it. We are told the witness had three kids in her car.
Investigators say the witness was able to grab her youngest child from the car. Deputies say Chase put the car into reverse and it got stuck in the mud near a gas station in Jedburg.
According to the report, she ran from the gas station with one of her own kids.
The sheriff's office says Chase broke into the Thermo King business down the road and tried to steal a van.
Thermo King general manager Trevor Floyd says Chase first confronted one of his employees.
"Triggered an alarm, ended up in here eating stuff out of our kitchen, kind of plummaging through everything," Floyd said. "Found a set of keys to a Sprinter van and was trying to take off in the Sprinter van."
Deputies surrounded the van before Chase could get away. They took her into custody and rescued her child.
“It’s crazy stuff," Floyd said."I couldn’t believe that someone tried to stop to help her and she ended up stealing her car with her kid inside of it."
The sheriff's office says after her arrest Chase attacked a female officer at the jail.
Surveillance video shows her on top of the officer. The video then shows her dragging the officer by her hair before she was subdued.
