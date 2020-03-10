Georgetown County School District working to prevent spread of illness in wake of coronavirus

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County School District is taking precautionary steps to minimize the spread of illness in the wake of the coronavirus.
Ray White, spokesperson for the Georgetown County School District, said the district is taking the following steps:
- Promoting student hand washing and teaching respiratory etiquette including avoiding frequent touching of the eyes, nose and mouth
- Enhancing environmental cleaning using products proven effective in killing coronavirus.
- Bringing in additional custodial staff to increase frequency and depth of cleaning.
- Monitoring absenteeism and notifying local health officials about large increases in student and staff absences.
- Reminding parents to keep students at home who have symptoms of a respiratory illness.
- Monitoring field trip and athletic event destinations to insure students are not traveling through or to cities experiencing an outbreak (as defined by the CDC).
- Developing distance learning (e-learning) plans for schools that may be closed in response to a local outbreak.
White said if a case of coronavirus is confirmed by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control among students or staff, the school district will provide recommendations and next steps. He added the district “will make every effort” to continue to provide educational services in an age-appropriate manner.
The Centers for Disease Control have confirmed two cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in South Carolina, state health officials said Monday.
Of those two cases, one was in Camden, which is in Kershaw County, while the second is from Charleston County.
Additionally, SCDHEC is investigating five possible cases of COVID-19.
