Goose Creek to release renovation plan, tenants for old fire station

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Goose Creek says it plans to release the name of a new restaurant and brewery expected to move into an old fire station after a final vote on the property Tuesday night.
The plan calls for the city to sell the nearly-40-year-old fire station on Button Hall Avenue to a development firm that will turn it into a restaurant and brewery.
Goose Creek leaders say people in Goose Creek have been asking for more places to eat and hangout with a fun and unique atmosphere in their town. They say the uniqueness of the old fire station and its central location in town makes it a great spot for the community to gather.
“It’s a trend that we think would work very well here. You know we want to keep the money here,” Goose Creek city spokesman Frank Johnson said. “We want to give the residents of Goose Creek all of those very cool options to spend their money right here.”
Goose Creek officials say they are excited to see this plan coming into fruition as it has been in the works for a couple of years now.
Officials are expecting this plan to pass at Tuesday's council meeting.
If passed, the city says the restaurant and brewery could open by late fall of this year.
The city will release more details, like the name of the new restaurant and brewery, after the final vote.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Goose Creek City Hall Council Chambers.
