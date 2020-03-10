Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Fourth-ranked Florida State enters the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament as the No. 1 seed for the first time in the history of the men's basketball program. Coach Leonard Hamilton's Seminoles won the regular-season race for the first time since the school joined the league for the 1991-92 season. The five-day tournament starts Tuesday with two first-round games in Greensboro, North Carolina. No. 17 Virginia is the tournament's second seed after surging through February. The top four seeds include No. 10 Duke and No. 15 Louisville. Both the Blue Devils and Cardinals spent time at No. 1 in the Top 25 poll this season.