Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA CASES
Georgia district closes all schools after teacher infected
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s fourth-largest school district closed all schools for at least Tuesday after a teacher was found to have COVID-19. Fulton County Superintendent Mike Looney tells reporters the teacher was taken away by ambulance Friday from Bear Creek Middle School in the south Atlanta suburb of Fairburn. The teacher also worked at a middle school in East Point. Employees and students from those two schools and a neighboring high school in Fairburn were dismissed early Monday. Looney says the teacher “had a lot of contact with students.” He says the closure allows for school cleanings and checks of exposed students and teachers.
AP-US-MED-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-OLDER-ADULTS
Virus and elderly: Avoid crowds, cruises, long plane trips
The U.S. government's coronavirus recommendations tell older adults to avoid crowds, cruises and long plane rides. It's advice that one public health official acknowledged Monday won't be welcomed by many. Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says she's given the same recommendations to her own parents, who are in their 80s. CDC's website doesn't specify age. But Messonnier says starting at age 60, there's an increasing risk of disease, and the risk increases with age. People older than 80 face the highest risk. About 20% of the U.S. population is aged 60 and older.
ELECTION 2020-HALEY-LOEFFLER
Nikki Haley endorses Kelly Loeffler for U.S. Senate
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Nikki Haley is endorsing U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the upcoming special election to fill the remaining two years of Sen. Johnny Isakson's term. Isakson retired in December due to health reasons, and Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to the seat after Isakson stepped down. Haley said Monday that Loeffler has what it takes to help President Donald Trump defeat political rivals like former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for the Democratic nomination for president. Haley is a former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She made her comments at a rally in Atlanta's suburbs. Haley says Loeffler is a political outsider and a businesswoman, and that more conservative women are needed in Washington.
GEORGIA BUDGET
Georgia House seeks $1,000 teacher raise, not Kemp's $2,000
ATLANTA (AP) — Budget writers in the Georgia House want to give teachers a $1,000 pay raise instead of the $2,000 Gov. Brian Kemp is seeking. The House would use money freed up by a lower pay raise to boost pay for other state employees and protect programs from budget cuts. The House Appropriations Committee on Monday approved House Bill 793, its version of the state's 2021 budget. It would spend $28.1 billion in state money and $54.2 billion once federal and other money is added. The measure is expected to be debated in the full House this week. The Senate would then get its say.
INCOME TAX CUT
Georgia House leaders back plan for another income tax cut
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is backing a legislative proposal unveiled Monday to set the state’s personal income tax at a flat rate of 5.375%. The General Assembly voted to cut the state’s top income tax rate from 6% to 5.75% in 2018, and a further cut to 5.5% was planned for this year. If passed by both chambers and signed into law, the proposal would go into effect Jan. 1. Its backers estimate that the proposal would save taxpayers in Georgia approximately $250 million a year.
AP-US-JUUL-STATE-LOBBYING
Juul Labs sought to court AGs as teen vaping surged
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s largest electronic-cigarette company, Juul Labs, donated tens of thousands of dollars to the campaigns of state attorneys general. The donations were part of an effort to build relationships with these powerful officials and potentially head off legal challenges over how Juul promoted and sold its vaping products. But the company’s approach may be backfiring. Thirty-nine states announced late last month that they'll investigate whether Juul’s early viral marketing efforts illegally targeted teens and made misleading claims about the nicotine levels in its devices. Juul says it is working to earn “the trust of society,” by working with various government officials.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-US
Infected cruise ship unloads passengers in California
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A cruise ship with a cluster of coronavirus cases began unloading passengers at a port in the San Francisco Bay Area after it was forced to idle off the California coast for days. The Grand Princess pulled into the Port of Oakland on Monday. Health and Human Services said officials hope to unload about half the 2,400 passengers Monday. After several people who needed medical care were removed, dozens of Canadians came off and were standing in lines outside two tents displaying Canadian flags. Americans will be transported to military bases in California, Texas and Georgia to be tested for the COVID-19 virus and quarantined.
CONGRESSMAN GRAVES-SON INJURED
Georgia congressman Graves' son injured during cycling race
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom Graves’ son has been critically injured while competing in a race with Georgia Tech’s cycling team. The Republican congressman said on Twitter that his son John was injured during an event in Calhoun, Georgia on Sunday and airlifted to a trauma center. Graves said his son remains in intensive care and “is showing signs of responsiveness.” The six-term Graves, who represents Georgia’s conservative northwest corner, announced in December that he’s not seeking reelection this year. Graves is a senior member of the powerful Appropriations Committee.