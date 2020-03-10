Man arrested in Coosaw Creek subdivision double shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested an 18-year-old late Monday in connection with a shooting in the Coosaw Creek subdivision that left two injured.
Ricardo Moreno-Castillo, who lives in unincorporated Dorchester County, faces two counts of attempted murder and one county of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Police responded to the shooting that took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday in the park in the 4100 block of Club Course Drive.
North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said police found one juvenile victim at an Ashley Phosphate Road gas station and said the second victim, an 18-year-old man, went to Trident Hospital for treatment.
Initially, Moreno-Castillo was identified as a possible victim in the incident, but investigators learned there were several people involved and shots were fired between them, Deckard said.
Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting and there may be additional arrests in the case.
Moreno-Castillo was being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center.
