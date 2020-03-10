N. Charleston, Savannah St. Patrick’s Day events still on despite Coronavirus concerns

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and block party are still on this weekend despite growing concerns over novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
South Carolina has two confirmed cases of this disease and five presumptive cases.
“One of the things we look at is this event is 98 to 99-percent just local people, and so we’re not worried about the people flying in that have been overseas," North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said. "We’ve been told that it’s safe to go ahead and move forward. If we were told, it was dangerous, we wouldn’t have it, but so far we’ve been told to go on and have a great time.”
The event is scheduled to kick off at noon on Saturday with a parade at Park Circle.
The block party that follows on East Montague Avenue will go until 6 p.m.
“We’re going to have hand sanitizer all over the place," Summey said. “Please use that and protect yourself, but we think that’s our duty to offer that to the citizens.”
This event is also one of the biggest days for businesses along that street, including DIG in the Park.
“We’re going to have hand washing stations, always going to keep our bathroom stocked, and there will be porta-potties that will have hand washing stations outside them as well,” bar manager Caitlin Gilmore said. “We won’t even sell Corona, so I don’t think anyone’s at risk. Get a Guinness instead. There’s no Guinness-virus, so you’ll be safe.”
The celebration will also feature live music, arts and craft vendors, a Kid’s Zone with jump castles, fire trucks, and a mechanical bull.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said on Tuesday his city’s St. Patrick’s Day events are still on and added the city is in daily contact with local partners to monitor the situation.
“Over the next few days, we will receive additional briefings from the Department of Public Health," he said. Should their recommendations change, we will be prepared to act accordingly. These decisions will be based on the recommendations of our medical/public health partners and on the best interests of our community.”
