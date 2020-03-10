New Goose Creek city ordinance could make murals legal if passed

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek leaders say their city is a thriving, growing, and dynamic city, and a trademark city mural would help show that.
But murals on any privately-owned buildings in the city are currently illegal, something City Council could change at Tuesday night’s meeting.
This ordinance will be up for final reading at City Council and its a law that city officials expect will pass.
With a big piece of art, they hope to show Goose Creek’s small town feel, while also promoting the livability of the community.
It is unclear where a mural would go, but one site that has been discussed is the back of the stores at the Berkeley Square Shopping Center, which backs up to Button Hall Avenue.
This new ordinance would allow local artists to showcase their talent around the city.
A few months ago, the Cultural Arts Commission completed a citywide project to put artwork and designs on traffic signal boxes around town. The city asked local artists to submit design entries and 10 favorites were chosen.
Goose Creek officials were pleased with the turnout of entries and how the process worked out.
The city has discussed doing a similar process for the city mural.
City officials say they are hoping for something organic that shows off the city’s local talent.
