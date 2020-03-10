Roper St. Francis Healthcare offers free ‘virtual care’ to patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More healthcare systems in the Lowcountry are turning to technology to diagnosis patients who may have the Coronavirus.
Roper St. Francis Healthcare is now offering virtual care amid concerns about COVID-19.
It’s a free visit with a Roper St. Francis Express Care provider that can be done right from a patient’s smart phone, tablet, or home computer. All that’s needed is a web camera and internet connection.
Officials say the consultations and screenings are offered to anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in the Lowcountry, which include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.
However, not everyone will be tested for the viral illness.
“There’s still criteria that we use to determine who needs to be tested and who doesn’t need to be tested,” Dr. Robert Oliverio said. “If you haven’t been exposed to anyone with the Coronavirus or haven’t really been traveling to areas that have Coronavirus sort of rampant right now, the likelihood that you have the Coronavirus is relatively low, actually extremely low still.”
Providers can be accessed from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day. However, if you use the virtual care option outside of that time frame, you will be charged $59.
Roper officials said virtual care offers patients the opportunity to be seen by a doctor but avoid spreading the virus to other patients and hospital employees.
The virtual care option is available to new and existing patients, according to Roper officials, and it does not require an appointment.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.