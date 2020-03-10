Troopers investigating fatal crash that killed pedestrian

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A person walking across the road was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 8:36 p.m. on Thurgood Marshall Highway near Cane Branch Road, about five miles east of Kingstree, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
Troopers say a pickup truck was attempting to pass another vehicle when it struck the pedestrian. The truck then ran off the road and hit a ditch, Tidwell said.
That victim died at the hospital.
The driver was not injured, troopers say.
The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
There was no immediate word on whether charges are being filed.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.