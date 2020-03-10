Warming temperatures to come with clouds and a few showers

By Joey Sovine | March 10, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT - Updated March 10 at 8:12 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’ll continue to be positioned between high pressure to the east and a cold front to the west which will allow for clouds but keep most of the rain out of here. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky today with a slight chance of a shower this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm from the low to mid 70s today to near 80 degrees by Friday afternoon. A cold front will move close to the area on Saturday likely bringing a cool down. The exact location of this front will determine how cool, and wet, we get this weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower. High 74.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower. High 77.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower. High 78.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower. High 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower. High 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower. High 66.

