Warming temperatures to come with clouds and a few showers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’ll continue to be positioned between high pressure to the east and a cold front to the west which will allow for clouds but keep most of the rain out of here. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky today with a slight chance of a shower this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm from the low to mid 70s today to near 80 degrees by Friday afternoon. A cold front will move close to the area on Saturday likely bringing a cool down. The exact location of this front will determine how cool, and wet, we get this weekend.