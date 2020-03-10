19-year-old girl shot at traffic light in west Charlotte dies two days later at hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte teenager who was shot during an alleged drive-by shooting Sunday has died at the hospital, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Nineteen-year-old Brianna Stephenson was shot Sunday morning while inside a car at a traffic light at the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Freedom Drive.
Police say Brianna was in a car, stopped at the light, when someone in another car started shooting. A friend they did not know was in the car with her, the family says. He is expected to be OK.
Just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, CMPD confirmed that Stephenson had died at Atrium Health due to her injuries.
James Debusk, Brianna’s grandfather, said she was on life support on Monday.
“Bri is a beautiful young woman, for whom life just started,” he told WBTV, choking back tears. “I lost my granddaughter because of something stupid. Just driving down the road, and now here she’s going to die.”
Debusk said doctors were monitoring the teenager, and were expecting to soon remove her from machines keeping her alive.
Police have not released any information about who may be responsible, but confirmed Tuesday that the case is now being investigated as a homicide.
The family wants someone to come forward.
“If anybody’s out there please, speak up," Debusk says. "It’s time to start snitching, it’s time to speak up, it’s time to take your neighborhood back.”
Brianna’s family says she is an organ donor. They are finding some comfort that she may help save the lives of others. They have created a GoFundMe account to help with expenses which can be found here.
Anyone with any information about the shooting or the person or persons responsible is urged to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
