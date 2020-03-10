You Paid For It: Update on REAL IDs

By Carter Coyle | March 10, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT - Updated March 10 at 8:17 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - By October, your South Carolina driver’s license must have a gold star on it to meet federal REAL ID standards.

It is a federal effort from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that shows you've passed minimum security standards to fly on airplanes, go into secure federal buildings and onto military installations.

You should buy one from the SC DMV by October 1st.

The fee for an 8-year license with the REAL ID - which has the addition of a gold star - is $25 per person.

The General Assembly gave the SCDMV $1 million for educational and public awareness during this process.

The fiscal impact study shows just over $25 million expenditures are allowed on this transition, starting in 2016.

That money helps fund staff and supplies.

Those interested in purchasing a REAL ID must bring the following official documents:

  • Proof of Identity (such as a birth certificate or Passport)
  • Proof of social security number (social security card or tax document)
  • Two proofs of current SC address
  • Proof of any legal Name changes
  • Payment of $25; cash, check, or card accepted

The DMV is launching a statewide tour in a mobile unit to help get folks a REAL ID even more quickly.

The bought laptops and printers for that effort were about $1,800 total, according to a DMV spokesperson.

"In addition to the SCDMV, the South Carolina Election Commission and US Census Bureau will join the mobile deployments to register voters ahead of the 2020 election and inform residents about the requirement to complete the census by April 1, 2020," said a press release from the SC DMV this month.

The mobile unit schedule:

The mobile office will serve customers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Wednesday, March 11, Allendale Voter Registration, 158 McNair Street, Allendale

Thursday, March 12, Hardeeville Community Library, 30 Main Street, Hardeeville

Friday, March 13, Buckwalter Recreation Center, 905 Buckwalter Pkwy, Bluffton

Week Six: March 23-27 Lancaster, Kershaw, Richland, Lexington, Fairfield

Week Seven: April 6-10 Cherokee, None Tuesday, Union, Chester, Spartanburg

Week Eight: April 20-24 Greenwood, Saluda, McCormick, Edgefield, York

Week Nine: May 4-8 Greenville, Pickens, Abbeville, Seneca, Anderson

Week Ten: May 19-20 Laurens, Newberry

