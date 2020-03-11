Battery match in Hartford later this month postponed amid coronavirus concerns

“In coordination with the Mayor’s office and in light of the Governor’s emergency declarations, we are postponing our home matches on March 21st and April 4th. Both matches will be rescheduled for later dates,” said Hartford Athletic Chairman Bruce Mandell. “As we continue to learn more about how this will affect our community, we have made this decision -- and will continue to make decisions -- with the best interest of our fans in mind. By delaying our first two home matches, we will use this time to continue to assess the situation and prepare for our first home match. We look forward to a full, robust, and exciting 2020 season for our fans.”