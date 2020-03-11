Bucs Drop Midweek Contest with Richmond

CHARLESTON, S.C. - A strong team effort at the plate gave Richmond (4-12) the edge over Charleston Southern (7-11) in a 6-4 game on Tuesday night.
Richmond scored three runs in the first three innings, all on home runs. A solo home run from Dominic Toso in the third at-bat of the game put Richmond on top, 1-0. In the third inning, a double down the right field line from Alden Mathes plated the Spider’s third run.
The Bucs erased that three run deficit through, as in the fourth inning, a two RBI double from Christian Maggio brought home two runs for CSU. Two batters later, Shane Kelleher singled to score Maggio and tie the game at three.
The game didn’t stay knotted up for long, as Toso homered again in the fifth inning, this time scoring two and putting Richmond up 5-3. The Bucs cut that lead in half with Reid Hardwick doubled in the sixth and later scored, but were unable to tie the game a second time.
Jeremy Neff (1-3) got the win for Richmond, pitching six innings and allowing four runs on four hits, and two strikeouts.
Holden Tucker (1-1) took the loss for CSU, pitching five innings and allowing five runs on seven hits, two walks, and striking out three.
Jordan Schulefand (1) picked up the save for the Spiders, pitching one inning scoreless inning.
News & Notes
- Kyle Sandstrom reached base for his ninth straight game; Ryan Risk reached base in his eighth
- Maggio drove in three runs, his second multi-RBI game of the season
Up Next
The Bucs will host Richmond for the second and final time on Wednesday afternoon at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark. First pitch for Wednesday’s game one is set for 2:00pm.