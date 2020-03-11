Charleston police honor St. Andrews firefighters for their help during intense chase

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - On Wednesday morning, Charleston police officers and Saint Andrews firefighters gathered to celebrate a job well done.
The police department brought donuts to thank the fire department for their assistance during a foot chase last week on Highway 61. The chase ended with the arrest of 18-year-old Evan Isaiah Leever of West Ashley. He is charged with three counts of breaking into vehicles and unlawfully carrying of a weapon.
Video shows officer Patrick Cobb chasing and tackling Leever and firefighter Edward Hunley assisting. Live 5 News spoke exclusively to Cobb and Hunley.
Cobb said he saw the suspect walking on the side of the road but he would not comply with verbal commands.
“I saw he was armed pretty clearly and then he decided to run," added Cobb.
“I was just getting off shift, saw what was going on outside the door and when he took off running, I didn’t think about it, I just wanted to help the officer," Hunley said.
“It’s pretty awesome to have a guy not wearing any gear, I’m assuming he didn’t know there was a firearm involved,” Cobb said about Hunley. “To have him just run out... just to see if I was okay and help me out if I needed it is an amazing feeling.”
Both were glad no one was seriously injured in the incident.
