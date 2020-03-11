Charleston’s airport continues precautions to ease coronavirus anxiety

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston International Airport officials say they are continuing with increased cleaning to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Around the ticketing counters, there are bottles of hand sanitizer everywhere you look. Cleaning crew personnel are disinfecting all public areas as much as possible.
Business and travel are going on as usual what what seems to be a normal flow of people in and out of the airport. But almost every person that walked up to a counter used hand sanitizer.
Airport officials say they are staying in contact with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, keeping safety their number one priority.
Travelers seem to have very mixed opinions about travelling amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“I am surprised there are this many people here at the airport today,” traveler Kathy Booth said. “But I’m glad, you know, that they’re not letting it control their lives.”
“If American would’ve let me get a refund, I would’ve cancelled this flight,” traveler Larry Roberts said. “But since I have to fly, I have wipes to clean off my table and armrests, hand spray, and my mask just in case, just in case. You never know. First time I hear somebody sneeze or cough I’m putting it on.”
