Classroom Champions: Stephanie Haecherl wants VersaTiles for students at Whitesides Elementary

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - According to Merriam-Webster to be versatile means to embrace a variety of subjects or skills.
It could also mean turning with ease from one thing to another.
Versatile is a great way to describe some second graders at a school in Mount Pleasant.
The American standard pronunciation for versatile is 'vur-suh-tl.' But the British pronunciation is 'vur-suh-tile.'
And in this Classroom Champions, we will tell you about a learning tool that makes a play on the British pronunciation of the word called VersaTiles.
That's the request of Stephanie Haecherl for her second graders at Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary.
"They are constantly asking questions and seeking answers to define the world around them," Haecherl said.
That's why she says VersaTiles would be perfect for her class. It's a self-checking, puzzle-like skill-building tool. Not only will it improve students' reading and writing skills, but it will also enhance their self-management and decision making abilities.
She still needs $657 to purchase the VersaTiles kit according to her request on the Donors Choose website.
If you’d like to help the students at Whitesides Elementary School, then click here.
All donations are tax deductible and the Donors Choose website collects your money, purchases the items and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your donation is used for the purpose intended.
