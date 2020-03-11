Company hired to run CCSD school buses selling school bus division

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The company hired to run Charleston County school buses next school year is selling the bus division.
The contract for First Student if awarded, would be for $24.7 million and would go into effect in July. News of the sale comes as the Durham bus company appeals the contract awarded to First Student.
Durham filed their appeal back in January in a last ditch attempt to continue running the school buses.
During a heated hearing, Durham's attorney Mark Peper called the decision to award the contract illegal, saying awarding the contract to First Student will divert almost $5 million of limited district resources from the classroom.
Peper argued that the panel hearing the protest should either award the transportation contract to Durham or reopen the bidding process, under what he called the proper criteria.
School District spokesman Andy Pruit said Wednesday nothing has changed as a result of the pending sale and that the district is waiting for the outcome of Durham’s appeal.
A spokeswoman for First Student said they have just started exploring a new buyer for the bus division, and that any buyer would be required to provide transportation services under the terms of First Student’s contract.
