Cougars Pounce on Rams to Push Win Streak to Six

The teams traded runs over the first four innings to enter the fifth knotted at 2-2. Luke Stageberg drove in two runs to kick start the attack in the early stages before the Cougars pushed five across with two down in the fifth. Harrison Hawkins began the onslaught with an RBI double and after Landon Choboy and Tanner McCallister each plated one, Joseph Mershon punctuated the frame with a two-run single to right. Price then shut the door with a superb outing to earn his second win.