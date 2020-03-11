Deputies asking for public’s help in ongoing search for missing Pawleys Island official

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for any trace of an 84-year-old man who disappeared around lunchtime on Monday.
Jimmy McCants, who the town of Pawleys Island lists as chairperson of its planning commission, was last seen at around noon Monday when he told his wife he was going to run some errands.
Searchers found his car near U.S. 17 that afternoon.
Rescuers have been searching an area of land and water between the bridges north of Georgetown since then.
“We don’t want to leave a stone unturned in our search for Mr. McCants,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said. “Rescuers have searched the area thoroughly, and deputies have followed up on a number of leads."
But none of those leads, Weaver said, has led them to McCants’ whereabouts.
“We are not giving up, but we are changing tactics,” Weaver said. "We hope the public can provide some help.”
Rescue teams from Midway Fire Rescue and the Georgetown County Technical Rescue Team, made up of firefighters from Midway, Georgetown City and Georgetown County fire departments, conducted extensive ground search Monday night and Tuesday.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends,” Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman said Tuesday. “They can rest assured we are doing all we can to find him.”
The U.S. Coast Guard provided a helicopter Monday night and Tuesday to search the shoreline, rivers and Winyah Bay.
Three drones, one from the sheriff’s office and one each from Midway Fire and Georgetown City Fire, were employed in the search.
Midway sent its 137-foot ladder truck to deploy its FLIR, a thermal camera to search for heat signatures.
Sheriff’s Office four-wheelers were deployed in Tuesday’s search. Georgetown City Fire delivered saws, lighting and other assets to assist the search. Boats from Midway Fire Rescue, the Coast Guard and the sheriff’s office were deployed to search the waterways and shoreline.
In all, 28 people participated in the search Monday night and 49 worked Tuesday.
Anyone with information about McCants is being asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102 at any time.
