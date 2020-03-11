Driver dies one week after Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash in Colleton County died one week after the incident, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says.
The crash happened on March 4 at approximately 6 a.m. on U.S. 17A near Ridge Lane, Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.
Troopers say a 2013 Dodge pickup and a 2007 Nissan SUV collided when the driver of the Nissan crossed the center line. The driver of the Nissan was taken to Trident Medical Center where they died Wednesday.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
